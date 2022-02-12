This One ‘Full House’ Bob Saget Quote Has Become Even More Meaningful Since His Death

After Bob Saget’s death, this one ‘Full House’ quote has become even more meaningful.

Since his untimely death at the age of 65, Bob Saget’s family, friends, and fans have been in mourning.

After his death, one of his Full House quotes stood out as particularly poignant.

Here’s the quote and how it relates to Saget’s family.

Full House’s Danny Tanner was one of Bob Saget’s most well-known roles.

After the death of his sister, Saget’s character consoled Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, in Season 1 of the hit 90s sitcom.

Danny Tanner’s wife had also died, so he could empathize with Uncle Jesse’s grief and offer some advice.

Uncle Jessie sighed and asked, “When is it going to stop hurting, man?”

“I keep thinking the pain will go away, but it never does.”

When I see photos of her, I think of her, and I get this feeling, this…

“I know how you feel, Jesse,” Danny admitted, “and I don’t think it ever goes away.”

“Sometimes it’s easier, but it’s especially difficult on days like these.”

“However, you don’t have to go through this by yourself.”

“Man, I’m missing her.

Uncle Jesse cried as he said, “It’s hard for me to talk about it.”

Danny explained, “Talking about it helps me.”

“What keeps her in your heart is talking about the memories.”

On social media, John Stamos, Bob Saget’s castmate in the emotional scene, has been mourning his fellow Full House alum.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” Stamos tweeted on the day of Saget’s funeral, adding, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

John Mayer, Dave Coulier, Jeff Ross, Mike Young, Jonathan Silverman, Steve Hale, and Ted Sarandos were among the pallbearers at Saget’s funeral.

Over 100 of Saget’s well-known friends and family members gathered to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kathy Griffin were among those who attended his memorial service.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lori Loughlin, all of whom worked with him on Full House, were also in attendance.

When Bob Saget’s family revealed his cause of death after a month-long search, they reminded fans of the lessons he had taught them.

