This opulent faux-fur jacket is a steal at (dollar)30 at Walmart.

This opulent faux-fur jacket is a steal at just (dollar)30 at Walmart.

Confession: We’ve been blown away by the hidden gems we’ve discovered at Walmart, and our most recent discovery is no exception.

We’re obsessed with statement outerwear for the winter, just like many other aspiring fashionistas.

A new coat has risen to the top of our must-have list for the year ahead.

We’d found our ideal jacket in an instant.

It was originally priced around (dollar)200, but is now only (dollar)30.

It’s from Cyn and Luca, and no one will believe you got it for such a low price.

The Cyn and Luca Women’s Oversized Faux Fur Jacket (originally (dollar)189) is currently on sale at Walmart for only (dollar)30!

The coat is made of a soft, cozy faux-fur material that combines two styles.

The fur is chunky and sherpa-like, with a smoother material added.

Both look authentic, and the jacket adds a contemporary twist to the popular bomber style.

It has a slightly oversized fit and completely unique sleeves.

The cuffed-off wrists sit higher on the arms than a standard outerwear garment, and there are thumb loops for added warmth.

With this jacket, you essentially get built-in fingerless gloves, which is ideal for the cold winter months!

The coat also has side pockets for keys, lip balm, and other daily necessities.

Meanwhile, thanks to its oversized fit, you’ll have plenty of room to layer underneath, so if you want to wear a thicker sweater underneath, you can do so without feeling bulky.

Choose from four classic colors: camel brown, black, cream white, or a pale mint green.

When you wear this jacket, it will be the focal point of your ensemble, and your friends will be asking where you got it.

It’s one of us.

This Luxe Faux-Fur Jacket Is Such a Major Find — Just (dollar)30 at Walmart