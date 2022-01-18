This Oscar nominee made his film debut opposite Ice Cube in “Friday.”

Most movies come and go, fading away with the passage of time.

Some, on the other hand, achieve the kind of snowball success that elevates them from hits to timeless classics.

One such movie is Friday.

The film, which was directed by F Gary Gray and co-written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, has had a significant impact on pop culture, including the now-famous “Bye, Felisha” line.

However, a future Oscar nominee made his film debut on Friday.

Friday, a 1995 film starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, surprised the world.

And now that I think about it, it’s easy to see why.

Gray had previously only directed music videos and had never directed a feature film.

Despite a memorable performance in 1991’s Boyz n the Hood, Ice Cube was far from a movie star.

Tucker’s only major film role to date was as Johnny Booze in House Party 3 the year before.

Friday, however, is still regarded as a classic comedy after more than 25 years.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s success — it made (dollar)27 million against a (dollar)3.5 million budget — sparked a film series.

In 2000 and 2004, two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next, were released.

In 2007, MTV2 even aired a short-lived animated series.

It’s a Pandemic, You Ain’t Got Nothing to Do (And Chris Tucker Is Loving It) 25 Years After “Friday”: It’s a Pandemic, You Ain’t Got Nothing to Do (And Chris Tucker Is Loving It)

Friday’s ensemble cast is part of what makes it so entertaining.

Nia Long, Bernie Mac, Tommy Lister Jr., John Witherspoon, Faizeon Love, and Regina King co-star alongside Ice Cube and Tucker in the film.

But, according to his IMDb page, the cast also includes Michael Clarke Duncan in an uncredited role.

In the flashback where Deebo (Lister) punches Red (DJ Pooh), the actor appears as a craps player.

Duncan, a former security guard and bodyguard, went on to star in a number of major films in the 1990s and 2000s.

Armageddon, The Whole Nine Yards, Daredevil, and Sin City are just a few examples.

Duncan was nominated for an Academy Award for The Green Mile, which is perhaps the most notable achievement.

He plays John Coffey opposite Tom Hanks in that Stephen King adaptation.

Duncan died at the age of 54 in 2012.

The franchise has been mostly dormant in the years since Friday After Next….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.