This Peel Is Recommend by Kim Kardashian’s Facialist to Keep Skin Young

Joanna Czech is a skincare powerhouse with a stacked client list that includes A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid.

Last summer, she shared her expert advice on how to keep your skin looking luminous and glowing at all times, and it came as no surprise that regular exfoliation is essential.

This two-step skincare peel from Dr Dennis Gross is one of her top products for exfoliating at home, according to Who What Wear! It’s incredibly easy to use and dermatologist-approved, plus Czech spilled the details on how to incorporate exfoliation into your skincare routine.

Dermstore is offering the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Packettes (30 count) for (dollar)88 with free shipping!

Exfoliating your face does more than just remove dead skin cells from your pores, which is one of the causes of skin dullness.

This peel, in particular, comes in individually wrapped packets and involves two steps to help treat fine lines and wrinkles — or even prevent them from forming in the first place!

The exfoliating pad is in the first packet, while the anti-aging neutralizer is in the second.

Here’s how it works: After cleansing your skin, take the first pad and apply it to your face and neck in circular motions.

Continue in this manner until the pad feels dry, indicating that all of the product has been applied.

After that, apply your favorite moisturizer and you’re done!

Just make sure you don’t use any harsh products after you’ve exfoliated, particularly if they contain alcohol.

Czech explains why we should use these handy pads before bed.

