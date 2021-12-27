This ‘Perfect’ Robe from Nordstrom, which is currently on sale, will make you feel like royalty.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

It’s always a blur between Christmas and New Year’s.

It’s almost as if time stands still, and we’re lost in a fog of leftovers and reruns.

If you’re like us, the post-holiday period is still a little slower than our regular schedule.

We’re not quite ready for the new year to begin, so we might as well dress as if it’s still summer.

And what better way to unwind than in a plush robe?

The robe life is a privileged existence.

We immediately feel like we’re in a hotel or at a spa when we put on a terry throw.

A robe solves all our problems, whether we’ve just gotten out of the shower or simply need an extra layer on a cold winter’s day — and we found the perfect piece on sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale is offering discounts up to 50% off for a limited time.

Read on to find out where you can get this cozy Natori robe before it sells out!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Natori Sierra Brushed Terry Robe for only (dollar)50 (originally (dollar)78)!

The Natori Sierra Brushed Terry Robe is both timeless and distinctive.

As we’ve learned through our varied experiences with a variety of fabrics, not all robes are created equal.

However, this Natori robe is in a class by itself.

Enjoy the rayon-polyester blend, which includes a detachable belt and side-seam pockets.

This classic robe is available in three lovely pastel colors: pink, grey, and blue.

With this Natori terry robe, love is in the air! “I am in love with this robe!” one shopper exclaimed.

“It’s so soft that every time I put it on, I feel like I’m being hugged.”

Everything revolves around the pockets.

“I’m in love!! It’s perfect,” said another customer.

It’s super soft and cozy without being too bulky, and it’s a great length.

“This is robe is perfect! It’s super soft,” writes one reviewer.

It’s made of a great material that’s both light and warm.

