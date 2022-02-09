This Perplexing Fan Theory About ‘1883’ Could Be the Darkest Yet

This Disturbing Fan Theory Could Be the Darkest Yet for ‘1883’

1883 is unquestionably a bleak production.

The early Dutton family travels with a group of immigrants in search of a better life.

The group’s numbers start to dwindle before they even leave Texas.

Many viewers are predicting more tragedies to come, which is understandable.

This fan theory, on the other hand, may be the darkest yet.

No one expected the journey west to be easy, but the number of people who died already in 1883 is staggering.

During the initial river crossing, several immigrants drowned.

Others died as a result of animal attacks or car accidents.

Ennis the cowboy was killed in a fight with bandits.

In 1883 Episode 7, things only got worse.

The group encountered a tornado while traveling across the plains.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but several of their wagons were totaled.

Shea advises them to turn around for the first time, telling Thomas that the immigrants will not make it.

There’s going to be a storm.

Prepare yourself.

James, Margaret, and John are still alive in 1893, according to the flashbacks seen in Yellowstone.

Town and Country, on the other hand, suggest that they may be the only ones in the group who survive the journey.

This means Shea, Thomas, Elsa, and the immigrants will arrive at their destination at some point during the journey.

The group finally enters Oklahoma territory in Episode 7 of 1883.

Shea mentions that the nearest place to get more wagons is Denver, which is quite a distance away.

“Cattle if we can find ’em,” Shea says in response to Thomas’s question about what they’ll eat.

If we can’t, horses.” Fortunately, the cattle have been recovered, but that doesn’t mean food won’t be a problem.

One of the most dreadful fates for the band has been suggested by some fans.

“We keep hearing about the scarcity of supplies.

“I wonder if they’d do a Donner Pass-type story now that winter is likely part of their journey,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

In 1846, a group of immigrants known as the Donner Party attempted to travel west to California.

A snowstorm stranded the Donner Party at Truckee Lake, according to history.com.

When members of the party died, the strongest members of the party went looking for help, and with nothing else to eat, they ended up resorting to cannibalism….

