This Photo of Steve Irwin’s Look-Alike Son Robert Will Make You Do a Double Take

Crikey, talk about seeing double!

In his newest Instagram post, Robert Irwin showed just how much he takes after his father, the late Steve Irwin. The shot shows the 16-year-old cuddling with an adorable koala, and were it not for his embroidered name on his khaki uniform, it would be easy to think this was a throwback photo of Steve.

For his caption, the teen kept things simple with the red heart emoji and the koala emoji. But the comments section is filled with people who could have sworn this was a photo of Robert’s father, who died in 2006.

As one fan wrote, “Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured.” Chimed in another, “I legit thought this was Steve.” As another user said, “Didn’t look at the name on the shirt and honest to god thought I was looking at Steve.”

The resemblance is truly uncanny.

The photo was taken at Steve and Terri Irwin‘s Australia Zoo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary on June 3. (It was originally opened by Steve’s parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin, under the name “Beerwah Reptile Park.”) There, Terri, Robert and Bindi Irwin keep Steve’s legacy alive through their wildlife conservation efforts.

Following the bush fires in Australia in late 2019, Robert took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to ensure that the zoo, located in the state of Queensland, was still up and running and taking in animals in need at their wildlife hospital. The video also features what appears to be the same koala from Robert’s photo.

As he said, “Australia, as I’m sure all of you are aware, has had a very tough time in these recent bush fires. We’ve been taking in koalas at the hospital, and it definitely has taken its toll. But there are so many areas of this huge country that are untouched by fires. And here in the state of Queensland, we still have our beautiful, lush rain forest.”

Clearly, Robert inherited not only his father’s looks, but also his everlasting positivity!