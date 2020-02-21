This Photo of Travis Scott and His “Twin” Stormi Webster Needs a Frame ASAP

Be still our hearts!

It’s no secret that Travis Scottand his 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster have an adorable relationship. The youngster dances to the famed rapper’s music, loves to watch him perform and channels his style.

“She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though,” mom Kylie Jenner told fans during a Snapchat Q&A in 2018. “They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, [it’s like] I’m not even there.”

To add to the list of sweet moments, their bond was adorably captured in photos the Grammy nominee shared on his Instagram Story late Thursday. In the pictures, the father and daughter are holding hands and walking together while the camera shot them from behind.”Me and twin,” Scott wrote over one of the shots.

Needless to say, these photos need frames ASAP.

Last month, the little one’s famous parents, who are no longer together, came together at Disney World with their daughter and other famous family members ahead of her 2nd birthday. Of course, they were also both there to celebrate their child’s special day with an extravagant Stormi World-themed bash.

“We have such a great relationship,” Jenner recently told Harper’s Bazaar of Scott. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents]in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”