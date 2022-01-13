This Pink Cardigan Is a Year-Round Must-Have.

This Pink Cardigan Is a Wardrobe Must-Have That Can Be Worn Long After Valentine’s Day

We can’t believe Valentine’s Day is approaching so quickly.

We realized it was time to start planning dates, gifts, and, of course, outfits just as we had taken a moment to catch our breath.

We’ve always enjoyed getting dolled up for Valentine’s Day, donning our cutest red and pink ensembles to honor the holiday of love.

It’s tempting to go all out and buy everything with hearts on it, but we don’t want to end up with a costume.

It might be entertaining on the day, but we’ll end up with something that will sit unused in our closet for the rest of the year.

That’s why we prefer to use more subdued pieces.

You can put a few together for a perfect Valentine’s Day outfit, but you can also wear them separately, like this cardigan, for outfits that work all year!

At Amazon, you can get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater for just (dollar)25! Please note that prices are correct as of January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know this pink cardigan is the way to go because we wouldn’t have thought of Valentine’s Day if we saw it in September.

However, now that it’s approaching, our minds are racing with ideas.

Wearing it over a red slip dress, a magenta jumpsuit, a white tee, jeans, and red pumps…there are so many possibilities! And because it’s a simple cardigan, it can work for whatever you’re doing that day, whether you’re in the office (or on a Zoom call), going to the movies, or going out to dinner!

This sweater, like all Amazon Essentials pieces, is an elevated basic that manages to combine high-quality details and materials with an affordable price.

It’s made of a soft cotton blend, and the petal pink color looks great on everyone.

We like that it’s light and airy, rather than heavy and bulky like a chunky knit, because it’ll keep you warm well into spring.

