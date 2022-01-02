This Plot Hole From Episode 8 Is Bothering Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Chief Angela Bishop was getting closer to discovering the truth about Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood Episode 8.

She had previously discovered that Dexter was concealing his true identity.

Her suspicions prompted her to delve deeper into Dexter’s past, which led her to learn more about the Bay Harbour Butcher.

Angela might discover Dexter’s secret.

Dexter fans, however, are irritated by the inconsistency in episode 8.

Angela has already deduced that “Jim Lindsay” is Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood.

Angela, on the other hand, continued to dig.

Logan reveals in episode 8 that Dexter assaulted Miles the drug dealer after Harrison overdosed.

Angela finds Miles and asks him a few questions about “Jim,” to which he responds with the perplexing truth.

Dexter stabbed him in the neck with something and only began thrashing him after the cops arrived.

Angela then learns from Logan that Miles had ratted on Jasper, but that Jasper had died of an overdose before he could be apprehended by the cops.

Angela learns from the coroner that Jasper died as a result of an accidental overdose.

Angela, on the other hand, finds the same needle mark on his body as Miles.

Angela sits at home at the end of the episode, perplexed by the information.

Angela Googles “ketamine Miami homicide” after discovering ketamine in Jasper’s system. She finds search results for the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 8 has a major plot inconsistency, according to several devout Dexter fans.

“Rather than Ketamine, BHB used a strictly controlled animal tranquilizer called ‘M99’ to knock out his victims.

“A search for ‘ketamine Miami Metro’ would return exactly 0 search results,” a Reddit user wrote.

“The original show had an entire episode dedicated to Masuka ordering a tox screen and discovering M99 in one of his victims, which is strictly controlled, so Dexter had to hack into Masuka’s computer and remove his alias name from the email list of people who use it,” they continued.

True, Dexter in Maimi primarily used M99, also known as “Etorphine,” a powerful opioid commonly used to tranquilize animals.

Dexter employs Ketamine on his victims in Iron Lake.

Ketamine is also used as a

