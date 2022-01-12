This Pore-Blurring, Mattifying Primer has gotten 105.4K Sephora “Loves,” and it’s 50% off today only.

You have only 24 hours to obtain the game-changing Dr.

Sephora has a half-price Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer.

If you’re starting 2022 with the goal of improving your skincare and sticking to a more consistent routine, you’re in luck because there are some great deals to be had all month.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is currently taking place, with 24-hour deals on some of the most effective and best-selling products.

Sephora has a sale going on right now as a result of this.

At half price, you can stock up on old favorites or try out some new ones.

Today’s Sephora deal is on the Dr. Seuss Dr. Seuss Dr. Seuss Dr. Seuss

Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer by Brandt Skincare is a makeup primer that minimizes the appearance of pores while also mattifying the skin to create a smooth canvas for makeup application.

This item is 50% off for the next 24 hours only.

“The BEST primer I’ve ever used!!! I have tried dozens of (dollar)50 primers and all the mainstream shoppers brands but nothing compares to this!” one Sephora shopper exclaimed. “Hides all my pores, grips my makeup all day while absorbing oily skin and doesn’t crease my makeup after long wear like the others!”

Before you even put on any makeup, there’s a crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam.

This one blurs pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that’s essential for a flawless look that lasts no matter how much you sweat or if you’re wearing a protective face mask.

Take a look at the before and after images below to see how effective this mattifying primer is.

If you’re debating whether or not to buy Dr.

Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer has received 105.4K (and counting) “loves” on Sephora.

Take a look at these testimonials from…

