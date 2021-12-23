This pre-show routine was performed by Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon on ‘The Tonight Show.’

This pre-show routine was performed on “The Tonight Show” by Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon.

On The Tonight Show, late-night legends Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon made history.

When Carson took over as host in 1962, McMahon joined him as a co-host.

When Carson left the show in 1992, so did McMahon.

Some fans may wonder if they shared any habits or rituals in preparing for the show because they appeared to be so close.

In a 1970s interview with 60 Minutes, McMahon revealed that they did, in fact, share a routine.

Before going out for the night, how did they spend their time together?

McMahon discussed a ritual that the two developed over the years in a 1979 60 Minutes profile of Carson, which is available on YouTube.

They first collaborated in 1958 on the television game show Who Do You Trust?

“Before we do the show, we spend about seven or eight minutes together,” McMahon said of their routine.

“However, whatever happens in it — no matter what the subject matter is — I’m laughing before we leave.”

He concluded, “Somehow or another, he’s turned that into something funny.”

“At the very least, he got his first laugh of the day from me.”

Although many people remember McMahon as Carson’s jovial co-host, he was also a host in his own right.

In the 1950s, he not only hosted Star Search, but also a late-night show in Philadelphia.

As a result, he had to get used to standing down to Carson when he was setting up a joke, which he learned the hard way despite their pre-show chats.

In his memoir, Here’s Johnny, McMahon admits that he once “wrecked” Carson’s joke by stealing the punchline.

“I hear mosquitoes only go for really passionate people,” Carson said as he demonstrated an anti-mosquito spray.

“There’s another one!” exclaimed McMahon reflexively, then slapped his own wrist, implying he was the “really passionate” individual.

Carson, it turned out, was setting himself up for that punchline.

McMahon writes in his book, “I had to pretend laughing was my entire job.”

“I had to assist him without getting in the way.”

McMahon was particularly good in the role, and his laugh became one of his claims to fame.

