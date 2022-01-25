This ‘Red Carpet’ Vitamin Regimen will help you shine for Valentine’s Day.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Valentine’s Day isn’t everyone’s favorite holiday, we understand.

What if you reframed the day to be all about you? Self-care, self-love — it’s a celebration! Consider it a time to acknowledge the love you have in your heart, whether it’s for your partner, family, friends, or just yourself!

This way, Valentine’s Day will be a success regardless of who you’re spending it with.

We all want to present our best selves, and we can all start right now with a little help from HUM Nutrition! They have an amazing daily vitamin supplement that promises to leave your skin glowing and your hair lustrous.

It’s exactly what we’ve been looking for!

HUM Nutrition is currently offering the Red Carpet® daily vitamin supplement for (dollar)26.

Red Carpet is the name of the daily supplement, and it’s an apt moniker.

We’re sure celebrities go through a lot of preparation before a big red carpet event, and a supplement like this one could be in their diets.

There are a variety of topical skincare and hair products that can help you glow, but nothing compares to the type of results you can get from a supplement.

Thanks to a choice like this, you’re taking care of yourself from the inside out!

The skinny: Each capsule contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids to help keep your skin hydrated, as well as vitamin E, which may strengthen your hair follicles and improve the appearance of your locks.

Vitamin E also makes your skin glow, as if there’s always a light shining on you!

Red Carpet contains a 30-day supply of the supplement in each bottle, so now is the best time to order it if you want to see results before Valentine’s Day.

Simply take two capsules with a meal at any time of day — breakfast, lunch, or dinner — each day.

That’s it!

Reviewers claim to return to this product on a regular basis.

