Taylor Hasselhoff can be found Friend Zoned by this Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Member.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ cast is already getting to know each other.

Check out this sneak peek clip from tonight’s premiere, in which Harry James Thornton, fueled by the free drinks, decides to entertain Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff and Hana Giraldo’s questions about who he likes and doesn’t like in the house.

“I think Ebie and Jasmine [Lawrence] are the two who are the most like me,” Harry said.

“I think they’re both nervous, and I think I’m one of them.”

Tay then asks if he likes her (“I do,” Harry says) and if he has anyone he doesn’t like.

Tay interrupts Harry’s response with, “I know who it is.”

“[Gunn] Austin,” says [Gunn].

“I wouldn’t say I don’t like him,” Harry responds with a laugh.

He’s not out of the woods yet, though.

“I felt like, to be honest,” Tay says, “I was like, love of my life when I first met you.”

Harry says, “Say it again.”

Tay, on the other hand, explains what she was getting at.

“I felt very connected to you when I first met you,” she explains, “because you remind me in a strange way of my younger brother.”

“All I want to do is protect you,” says the narrator.

Harry asks if that is meant to be an insult before walking away.

He’s laughing the whole time, but once he’s in the confessional, he wonders aloud, “Why don’t blonde girls like me?”

The chaotic scene can be seen in the video above.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

This Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Member can be seen Friend Zoned by Taylor Hasselhoff.

