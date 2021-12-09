This Ribbed Sweater Dress Is Going To Look Amazing On You

Do you ever see something and think to yourself, “Wow, that’s so chic, but it wouldn’t look good on me?” Sometimes it’s just you, but other times it’s us.

Certain styles are meant to flatter specific body types, while certain colors may look great on some skin tones but wash out others.

Occasionally, however, a universally flattering piece (in a variety of colors) emerges.

Even better when it’s super affordable — and available on Amazon Prime! This RZIV sweater dress is a lovely example of one of those pieces, and it even goes a step further by having only one size, eliminating the need for a size chart or measuring tape.

Allow Us to tell you more about it — and to provide you with a link to it!

This dress is best suited to women’s sizes 2 to 10.

It’s super, super stretchy, that’s how.

Customers are even wearing it during their third trimester of pregnancy because it is so stretchy.

Even so, every time you put it on, it snaps back to its original shape.

It’s sleeveless, with a V-neckline and midi length, and it flatters the figure without being too tight.

The fabric is also thicker and ribbed!

This dress is currently available in 11 colors, and knowing that your size will be in stock as long as your preferred color is available is pretty awesome.

Choose a neutral color like white, khaki, apricot, grey, or black, or a bold color like avocado green, blue, burgundy, grapefruit, orange, or purple!

Now the question is, how will you wear this dress? It goes with almost everything and looks great on almost everyone.

