This savvy mother reveals how to get the best Black Friday deals – and why you should never take the kids shopping.

A savvy mother reveals how to get the best Black Friday deals – and why you should never take the kids shopping.

ARE YOU READY TO GO SHOPPING? Today is Back Friday, when retailers slash prices to entice early Christmas shoppers.

While a quarter of us will definitely be spending, according to ChannelMum.com’s latest research, 69 percent of us will need to see if the deals are really good enough this year. So how can you make sure you’re getting genuine value for money?

To assist, we’ve teamed up with Essex-based super saver mum Katie Warrior.

The influencer has tens of thousands of followers thanks to her clever family hacks, and she saves hundreds of pounds every Black Friday using these tips.

“Done properly, Black Friday can be a way to get everything your family needs for the entire year at a fantastic price – but you have to put in the work first,” Katie explained.

Katie’s top tips are below, and you can learn more from her on YouTube.

1. Plan ahead of time: Getting the best deals takes time and effort.

Make a list of what you want and check prices today to see if the so-called “sale” price is a good deal.

2. Go it alone – or try a BF playdate: Don’t bring the kids shopping with you.

You won’t be able to maneuver your buggy because it’ll be too crowded.

Fit your online shopping around nap times or give them an activity they enjoy so you can focus.

Consider organizing a Black Friday playdate with a friend, where you can take turns shopping and watching the kids.

3. Stay Focused: This year’s family budgets are tighter than ever, so focus on what you truly require.

I always ask myself, “Would I pay full price for this?”

If the answer is no, stay away.

4. Join a Deals Community: HotUKDeals.com and ExtremeCouponing.co.uk are two of my favorites.

Check your local Facebook groups for local independent store deals as well.

5. Don’t give in to peer pressure: Stores use a variety of tactics to persuade you to buy, including time-limited offers and claims that there are “only two left.”

Don’t worry about it.

Before you make a purchase, shop around and compare prices.

6. Consider hidden costs: If you’re shopping online, see if there’s a shipping or packing fee.

This will increase your total payment and may result in a higher item cost, but free shipping is actually less expensive.

7. Bargain – but politely: On Black Friday, retailers want to move as much stock as possible…

