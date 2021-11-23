This Season 1 Mistake on ‘The Blacklist’ Could Have Killed Ressler

‘The Blacklist’: Red’s Season 1 Mistake Could Have Killed Ressler

The NBC series The Blacklist is now in its ninth season after almost a decade on the air.

At times, the show is quite violent and graphic.

It’s easy to wonder if a real person could survive what the characters in The Blacklist go through, with all the fight scenes and gun violence.

Fans have noticed a mistake in Season 1 of The Blacklist that could have led to Red killing agent Ressler.

The FBI is under attack from a terrorist determined to kill Red in The Blacklist Season 1 Episode 9 “Anslo Garrick.”

Red pulls Ressler into a bulletproof cell after he is shot in the leg and is severely injured.

While inside, Red works quickly to prevent Ressler’s death and gives a speech about why they will live.

Garrick eventually threatens to kill Red’s loved ones.

Ressler won’t be able to live much longer without seeing a real doctor, according to Garrick.

When Liz’s life is threatened, Red finally agrees to come out.

Later, Red manages to elude Anslo, and Ressler is rushed to the hospital.

He makes it out of the incident alive, but would that have been the case in real life?

Medically, the Blacklist isn’t always correct.

In “Anslo Garrick,” Red applies a tourniquet to Ressler and administers a transfusion with his own blood.

Some fans doubt that Red’s life-saving techniques would have worked on Ressler.

“As Reddington prepares for the blood transfusion, he places the intravenous line in Ressler’s arm first, then in his own.”

This allows any remaining air in the line to enter the recipient’s body, potentially killing him.

According to a fan on moviemistakes.com, he should know to first insert the IV in his own arm, let the line fill with blood, and then insert the IV in Ressler’s arm.

What a rollercoaster ride.

https:t.co294wBxXdBfpic.twitter.comHmeqp8GjfX

“That amount of air would probably not cause any problem,” another fan believes.

It takes a lot of air to cause any problems.” Still, it’s impressive that Red was able to save Ressler’s life with such improvised methods.

The FBI agent did not lose a limb or appear to be injured in any way…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.