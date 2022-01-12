This Season’s Rain Boots for It Girls

Rain boots don’t have to be boring, contrary to popular belief.

Having a trusted pair of rain boots in your wardrobe is a must, whether you have to brave the elements on a daily commute or you live in California and get the occasional rain shower.

Rain boots have traditionally been worn for practical reasons rather than as a fashion statement.

Celebrities such as Cardi B, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Irina Shayk are proving that a cold-weather shoe doesn’t have to be boring, and designers like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are releasing rain boot styles that are flying off the shelves!

We understand if you have a designer pair of rain boots on your Pinterest board but can’t afford to buy them.

As a result, we scoured the internet for similar styles that aren’t too pricey.

Here are some of our discoveries that will make any rainy day a little more enjoyable (and stylish)!

These boots are a great alternative if you can’t afford the Balenciaga x Crocs boots that Cardi Brocked a few weeks ago!

These beige boots are both functional and fashionable.

Plus, the chunky sole will add some edge to your ensemble!

This pair by Nine West is a great dupe for the Bottega Veneta rain boots.

Although the green soles on these boots aren’t waterproof, we’d wear them in the rain to add a splash of color to our ensemble.

This sturdy pair, which is also available in yellow, will make any rainy day commute more enjoyable.

Look no further than these incredibly affordable boots for days when you’re knee-deep in snow or want to keep your pants dry in the rain.

The lugged sole on these stylish Chelsea boots will keep you from slipping and falling, and they’ll go with just about anything!

These boots will definitely boost your Instagram game, thanks to the fun color combination and exposed side zipper closure, which means you won’t have to struggle to put them on or take them off…

