This Sherpa Bomber Jacket Is So Soft That You Can Sleep In It.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

It’s finally time.

We’ve all been waiting for this moment, and it’s finally here.

No one can tell you it’s too early or that you need to be patient any longer.

We’re moving away from the darkness and toward the light.

Shopping for the fall season has begun!

So, while buying fuzzy clothes and pumpkin-spiced everything in July was a little early, our time has come, and we’re not going to waste it.

First and foremost, there is outerwear to consider.

Even if you started out in shorts and a tank top, the need for an extra layer can creep up on you quickly.

You’d better have something stylish and warm on hand to give you all the warm and fuzzy feelings of autumn.

Take a look at this bomber jacket, for example.

The Eurivicy Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket is available at Amazon for just (dollar)29! Please note that prices are correct as of September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Bomber jackets are all the rage right now, and this fuzzy fleece version perfectly combines the trend with the sherpa craze that’s been sweeping the globe as well.

All in one piece, you get cool, sleek style and cozy faux-shearling warmth.

Unless you enjoy being uncomfortable, you can’t really lose here.

This jacket has a front zip closure, side pockets, and a ribbed hem and cuffs to keep the chill at bay.

It has a hem that falls right in the middle of the hips.

It’s the perfect length for layering over tees and blouses, and it’ll look great with everything from jeans to a dress!

There are 12 different versions of this jacket available, ranging from solids to color-blocked styles, leopard prints, and even hooded versions, so make sure to look through them all before completing your purchase and planning your first outfit.

We’re hoping for a quick drop in temperature so you can put it to the test as soon as possible!

