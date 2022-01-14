This Sherpa Jacket is currently on sale for only (dollar)13.

This Sherpa Jacket is on Sale for Only (dollar)13!

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

You know when you’re just browsing, not planning on buying anything, but just having fun with some online window shopping…and then you see it? We’re talking about the item that completely deviates from your plans and has you reaching for your wallet as quickly as possible.

It happens, after all.

When you buy something you really, really like, there’s no need to feel bad about it.

There’s no need to feel bad about it now that it’s 41% off and under (dollar)15.

And, honestly, we’re talking about a piece that wouldn’t surprise Us if it cost (dollar)100!

At Walmart, you can get the Time and Tru Sherpa Button-Front Jacket (originally (dollar)22) for only (dollar)13!

We nearly passed out when we discovered this exclusive from Walmart, which has some major hidden gems with mega-markdowns.

This sherpa jacket has it all: it’s warm, it’s trendy, it’s everything a modern fashionista could want in the dead of winter!

On the outside, there’s a thick, plush sherpa, and on the inside, there’s a thinner, silky fleece.

It’s soft and chic in every way.

It has a relaxed fit with a mid-weight feel, and depending on your height, it hits around the hip.

It also features a button-up front with a spread collar, dropped shoulder seams, and a chest pocket accent.

It’s easy to see why this jacket has “100% delighted” reviewers.

They praise it for its “amazing quality” and the numerous compliments they’ve received while wearing it.

It’s no surprise that they “might just wear this all winter” because they prefer it to their other outerwear!

However, this jacket does not have to be used solely as outerwear.

On a chilly day, it could easily be worn as a shacket (shirt jacket) instead of a layering piece.

It can be buttoned up and worn with faux-leather leggings and chunky bookies, or it can be worn open over an LBD and heels.

You always have the option of going for a

