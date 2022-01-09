This Sherpa-Lined Moto Jacket is a 5-Star Review Magnet.

This Sherpa-Lined Moto Jacket Draws 5-Star Reviews Like a Magnet

Motorcycle jackets epitomize cool.

They instantly upgrade any outfit, and they go with everything from a lounge set to a dress to jeans and a tee.

We only have one minor issue with them: we can’t wear them in the winter! They’re great in the fall and spring, but they’re just not warm enough in the winter.

That is about to change.

Scoop, an affordable clothing line exclusive to Walmart, has a sherpa-lined moto jacket that has Us completely blown away.

It’s everything we’ve ever wished for and more.

It’s not (dollar)100 or even (dollar)500 like other sherpa-lined moto jackets (that we don’t like as much).

It’s only about (dollar)50!

Walmart has the Scoop Faux Leather Moto Jacket for only (dollar)52 with free shipping!

At the time of publication, only five-star reviews were available for this winterized jacket.

It’s a “must-have,” according to customers, who say they get “so many compliments” when they wear it.

It “looks so expensive,” they say, and the faux-leather shell is “excellent.” It’s also “warm and cozy,” which is obviously a must in the winter!

This jacket is slightly thicker than its non-lined counterparts, and we love the slightly pillowy look.

The sherpa lining, however, is what we really like about it right now.

It’s not as loud as the faux leather because it’s black, but it still makes an unmistakable style statement, especially where the collar, hem, and those cool stripe accents at the sleeve cuffs are concerned!

As you’d expect from a basic moto jacket, this one hits around the hips and has edgy zip details.

There’s an asymmetrical zip in the front, as well as two functional side zip pockets.

While we enjoy learning about the details, let’s move on to the most exciting part: how you’ll style and wear this Scoop jacket once it arrives at your door! As previously stated, this is the type of piece that will automatically go with just about anything.

