This Simple Ingredient Gives Sunny Anderson’s Spicy Macaroni and Cheese Its Kick

Sunny Anderson’s Spicy Macaroni and Cheese gets its kick from this simple ingredient, according to Food Network star Sunny Anderson.

With this spicy version of Sunny Anderson’s macaroni and cheese, the classic dish is elevated to a new level.

And this dish is exactly what fans of the TV chef have come to expect from her: it’s quick and easy to prepare, and it feeds a crowd.

Anderson’s spicy mac and cheese has received over 300 five-star reviews on the Food Network website, making it her most popular recipe.

The inclusion of cubed Monterey pepper jack cheese gives the co-host of The Kitchen this zip.

The flavor of the pepper-studded cheese is enhanced by a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper.

Anderson’s version of the classic dish includes cheddar and colby cheeses, flour, mustard, nutmeg, sour cream, one egg, heavy cream, half-and-half, grated onion, breadcrumbs, and, of course, macaroni pasta.

And she owes her burst of culinary creativity to her mother.

“I came up with my spicy macaroni and cheese recipe because my mom, my own mom, would not give me hers,” Anderson says in the Food Network video for the dish.

She has a strong sense of self-protection.”

The full recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

Unlike traditional macaroni and cheese recipes, which call for a roux (a mixture of butter and flour cooked with milk), the Food Network host’s method is incredibly simple.

Cooked macaroni pasta is tossed with cubed cheeses and placed in a baking dish (“We want these to be al dente; make sure the macaroni isn’t super smushy when you take it out of the water]”).

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, cayenne, dry mustard, and nutmeg, as well as salt and pepper.

After stirring in the wet ingredients, the mixture is tossed with the pasta in the casserole dish.

Sprinkle with shredded cheddar cheese and bake for about 30 minutes in a 350°F oven.

Anderson says it’s time to work on the breadcrumbs while the mac and cheese bakes.

After the casserole is done, the cubed bread is placed on top of the macaroni and baked for another 10 minutes in a skillet with melted butter “until golden.”

It’s not difficult to make perfect mac and cheese.

But, based on reviews, it appears Anderson has nailed the perfect ingredient combination.

