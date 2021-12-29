This Sneak Peek of Queer Eye Season 6 Couldn’t Be Sweeter—Literally!

In this exclusive teaser from Netflix’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the Fab Five have a sugar high.

Here’s a scene that made me laugh out loud.

This is a delightful sneak peek.

In this behind-the-scenes look at Queer Eye’s sixth season, which premieres Dec.

On Netflix’s season 31, the Fab Five sample some delectable donuts at OMG Squee, an Austin-based dessert shop.

Jonathan Van Ness asks for a chance to double-fist some donuts, which starts the visit off hilariously.

“Lemon donuts over lemon donuts for more lemon donuts,” JVN confesses in a confessional.

Karamo, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France all participate in the taste test, and Tan and Karamo quickly become addicted to sugar.

Karamo sings, “I love these donuts,” as she dances around.

“I’m high on sugar! I’m high on sugar!”

Tan then starts doing the running-man dance, which is a television moment we didn’t realize we needed.

“This is why you don’t give your kids sugar,” Karamo adds cheerfully, joking that the situation is his “mother’s nightmare.”

When the Fab Five tease Antoni for putting “nasty things” in his mouth, the visit turns sour.

Of course, we’re talking about the chef who shoves frosting down his throat.

“Antoni will put anything in his mouth,” Bobby jokes later.

Before you get too excited, Antoni clarifies, “Yes, I’m an inherently curious person.”

So, if someone has a bottle of some unknown substance and wants to put it in my mouth—I know how that sounds—I just can’t help myself.”

The Fab Five soon turn their attention to Sara, who brought them to OMG Squee in the first place.

The Fab Five bring their heartwarming advice, laugh-out-loud quips, and incredible expertise to the people of Austin, Texas, including Sara, in season six of Queer Eye.

Watch the exclusive clip above for a sneak peek at what’s in store for the season.

