This song, according to Dolly Parton, has a “healing effect” on people.

Dolly Parton claims that this song has a “healing effect” on listeners.

Dolly Parton has been a musician for many years.

Many fans rely on Dolly Parton’s songs to get them through happy and sad times.

One of her songs, according to the country singer, has a “healing” effect.

Here’s what she had to say about the smash hit.

Parton doesn’t go to a therapist when she needs emotional help.

Parton explains why therapy isn’t for her in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

She claims that she gets lonely from time to time, but that she doesn’t need therapy to deal with it.

She only needs to write songs and play her guitar to feel better.

Parton writes in her book that “songwriting becomes therapy,” and that she has never scheduled a session with a therapist because she believes songwriting “heals” her.

Parton goes on to say that her guitar, songwriting, and rhyming ability allow her to “lift” herself up.

If you’re looking for some emotional “healing,” Parton has the perfect song for you.

“Coat of Many Colors,” she claims, has a “healing effect” on listeners.

Parton talks about being bullied in the song, which is inspired by a true story from her childhood.

Parton explains in Songteller that her mother made her a multicolored coat for her.

Her mother told her about the Biblical figure Joseph and his multicolored coat.

Parton says she was proud of the coat, but the kids mocked her when she wore it to school.

She was even confined to a coat closet.

Parton was upset with her mother after the incident, which she described as “traumatic.”

Her mother, on the other hand, advised her not to think of herself as poor because “wealth isn’t measured in dollars.”

People frequently approach Parton to tell her how much the song has aided them.

Parton writes in her book, “It teaches about bullying, love, acceptance, and good parents.”

Parton claims that “Coat of Many Colors” is healing because it addresses a feeling that many people have felt.

She claims that teachers have contacted her to say that they used the song to teach their students about bullying and respecting others’ differences.

The song was later made into a children’s book by Dolly Parton.

Parton claims that her mother taught her many valuable lessons.

She learned an important lesson about…

