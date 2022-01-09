This Superfood is used in Giada De Laurentiis’ guilt-free chocolate chip cookies recipe.

This Superfood is featured in Giada De Laurentiis’ guilt-free chocolate chip cookies recipe.

Giada De Laurentiis’ Quinoa Chocolate Chip Cookies are crunchy, nourishing, and decadent.

Here’s how to make the Food Network star’s delectable treats that don’t taste at all healthy.

“If you haven’t hopped on the quinoa train yet, it’s about time!” writes the chef in her 2021 book Eat Better, Feel Better of quinoa, “Because it’s a seed and not a true grain, quinoa has more protein than grains like rice, oats, and barley, and a nutty flavor.”

It’s one of my favorites because it’s light and fluffy, and the grains stay separate and fluffy, so it’s great on its own or in a salad with other grains and greens.”

Raw white quinoa, unsalted butter, coconut sugar, pure vanilla extract, one egg plus one yolk, almond flour, coconut flour, kosher salt, baking soda, and bittersweet chocolate chips are all called for in her cookie recipe.

These cookies “have become such a staple in my house that I make them weekly,” De Laurentiis said.

They freeze well (a good way to keep yourself from eating the entire batch at once, btw) and can be eaten straight from the freezer.”

These chocolate chip cookies feature a variety of healthy ingredient swaps, but they don’t taste like a “healthy” dessert at all! https:t.codxO7DoslA5pic.twitter.comKvv9w1fYD

While the recipe is similar to other chocolate chip cookie recipes in that the wet ingredients are mixed with the dry ingredients, then mixed with the chocolate chips, and then placed on a cookie sheet to bake, De Laurentiis’ batter must be refrigerated for four to 24 hours.

So, if you’re craving these cookies, make them at least a day ahead of time.

“They are not at all difficult to make, but it is essential that you refrigerate the dough for a good long time—even overnight—or the batter will not be firm enough to scoop and the cookies will not hold their shape as they bake,” the Everyday Italian star explained in her book.

On Food Network’s website, you can find the complete recipe as well as user reviews.

Despite the fact that De Laurentiis’ cookies are healthy, they are a sweet treat.

“For a ‘healthier’ chocolate chip cookie, these are super yummy.

They’re even popular with my 7-year-old! I only used one stick, by the way…

