This Sweatshirt Dress is the epitome of cute and practicality.

Life is too short to not always wear exactly what you want.

Some people prefer to make a statement even if they’re just going to the grocery store, while others prefer to keep their outfits simple and understated.

There’s no reason you can’t look cute and comfortable at the same time if you prefer to dress for comfort first and style second.

With the aethleisure trend gaining traction, you can look put-together while wearing some seriously comfy clothes.

The ultimate example is a crewneck sweatshirt dress, such as this one from Amazon Essentials.

You’re wearing an elongated, oversized hoodie, which can be dressed up in a variety of ways.

Prices start at $23 on Amazon for the Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Blouson Sleeve Crewneck Dress!

With the right styling, you can transform this everyday dress into a nighttime look.

It has a simple design and a loose fit, but the sleeves elevate it above a standard hoodie dress.

They’re three-quarters of an inch long and have a balloon-style shape that elevates the dress.

But it might be the hidden pockets that are our favorite feature of this dress that stays true to the classic hoodie.

They can keep your hands warm in the cold and transport small items that you want to keep in a convenient location.

Above all, the added convenience of added pockets made this dress a must-have in our eyes!

Please note that prices are correct as of January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

For a more casual look, pair the dress with tights, sneakers, and a puffer jacket — and if you’re going downtown for dinner or drinks, add a waist-cinching belt for a more upscale look! The belt, paired with a sleek pair of knee-high boots and a faux-fur jacket, is the perfect way to get away with wearing what would otherwise be considered.

