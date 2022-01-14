This tense sex scene was the most difficult for Dakota Johnson in the entire ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy.

This tense sex scene was the most difficult in the entire ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy for Dakota Johnson.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson made a lot of money in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Despite mixed reviews, the film was a box office success and helped to boost the stars’ careers.

However, there were a few scenes in the film that were difficult for the actors to perform.

And there was one intimate scene in the entire trilogy that stood out for Johnson as the most uncomfortable.

Johnson was overjoyed to be cast as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise.

The films are, in her opinion, romantic stories at their core, which explains their enormous popularity.

Johnson told Entertainment Weekly, “I just really understand it.”

“I believe it is an amazing love story, which is why so many people have been affected by it.”

Erica (EL James) did an excellent job of explaining how that can happen from time to time when you have a chemical attraction to someone.

The addition of sex completes the picture.

It’s okay if you feel naughty now and then.”

Johnson, too, had reservations when she first took on the role.

She needed help so badly that she sought it from a longtime friend, Emily Blunt.

“I couldn’t bring myself to tell anyone about it.”

Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter, “Nobody in my family knew.”

“I was cast, and I remember asking Emily Blunt, ‘Should I do this trilogy? Because I want to have a really special career, and I want to make a certain kind of film,'” she says.

‘F****** do it if it feels right,’ she said.

Just go for it.

‘Do what you want to do at all times.’

Johnson, according to The Hollywood Reporter, did not regret his decision.

“I don’t feel pigeonholed into anything [due to the role],” she said.

“I suppose I could have gone in a different direction, but that wasn’t my thing.”

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were subjected to many uncomfortable scenes in the franchise due to the subject matter.

Johnson’s situation did not improve over time.

Johnson admitted to Marie Claire, “No, it’s never easy.”

“It isn’t fun or casual.”

It was never easy.”

But it was in… that the most difficult scene in the entire trilogy took place.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.