This Throwback Photo of North West Has Kim Kardashian in Tears

Where has the time gone?

On Monday, Kim Kardashian proved that good #TBT doesn’t have to wait until Thursday with an adorable snap of daughter North West, 6, on her Instagram.

Just a teeny-tiny toddler at the time, Kim and husband Kanye West‘s eldest child can be seen channeling her inner model as she poses with a Minnie Mouse umbrella. Always the fashionista, the tot showed off her stylish wardrobe by sporting an all-black ensemble comprised of a luxe fur coat, high socks and lace up boots.

“When Northie was so little,” Kim captioned the nostalgic black and white picture, adding a crying emoji.

If memory serves us right, North wore this look back in 2015 to Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas party. In fact, she had a major twinning moment with Kim, who also donned a black fur jacket and matching Dutch braids. Just weeks before the festive star-studded bash, the SKIMS founder welcomed son Saint West, who recently rang in his 4th birthday with an epic dinosaur-themed party.

Now a mom of four, Kim still prioritizes mommy-daughter time with Northie, which she always documents on social media.

Recently, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a selfie she had taken with her mini-me while dropping North off at school. Dressed in her uniform, Kim’s little girl looks just like her famous mamma as she flashes the camera a sweet smile.

The duo also loves to make TikTok vides together. Just last week, North recruited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to star in her recent creation, where she can be seen instructing Kim how to pose and dance. To put her own unique spin on the video, North added some fun filters and effects, successfully giving the clip some flare.

The reality star’s Instagram also features several snaps of North she’s on big sister duty. Back in January, Kim posted a series of pictures of North and Sainty having a sweet sibling moment together, which she captioned, “They get along now.” And before that, she shared a precious picture of North cradling her baby brother Psalm West, 9 months, while feeding him his bottle.