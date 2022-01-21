This Time on HBO Max, ‘A Christmas Story’ Will Get a Sequel.

Another sequel to ‘A Christmas Story,’ this time on HBO Max, is in the works.

There’s a reason why there are so many Christmas movies in the cinema.

Many projects that had previously faded into obscurity have been transformed into perennial classics thanks to the holiday spirit.

This is perhaps never more true than in the case of A Christmas Story, released in 1983.

Over the years, many people have become enamored with the story of a young boy (Peter Billingsley) and his quest for an air rifle for Christmas.

A new sequel to A Christmas Story is on the way, but it won’t be the first.

HBO Max is working on a direct sequel to A Christmas Story, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Billingsley will both reprise his role as a grown-up Ralphie Parker and produce the new film, dubbed A Christmas Story Christmas.

The story will now pick up in real time, following Ralphie and his own family as they celebrate the holidays in the 1970s.

Billingsley will be reprising his most famous role for the first time since the original film.

A Christmas Story Christmas appears to be the latest in a long line of recent “legacy sequels,” with many of the original film’s elements being revisited.

Ralphie, for example, will visit his childhood home, reconnect with old friends, and come to terms with his father’s death.

The new film will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who is best known for his Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles, and will be based on a screenplay by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino).

Peter Billingsly, star of “A Christmas Story,” claims he became ill while filming this classic scene.

While the new HBO Max film is billed as a direct sequel to A Christmas Story, it is far from the first film to attempt to continue the story.

Several films have attempted to replicate the film’s unexpected success over the years.

The first was a pair of PBS television movies starring Jean Shepherd as the narrator, which were produced by American Playhouse.

The original film is based on Shepherd’s writing.

It Runs in the Family, from 1994, is perhaps the most well-known sequel.

It was later renamed My Summer Story, and Shepherd reprised his role as narrator, with Tedde Moore reprising her role as Miss Shields.

However, the 2012 direct-to-video sequel A Christmas Story 2 completely disregards that film.

Rather, the story is continued for a few years by a new cast.

Despite its title, however, the film isn’t about…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.