This trendy area rug is currently on sale for under (dollar)50.

Feng shui is a centuries-old Chinese art form that is based on a set of principles for creating a balanced and peaceful living environment.

Many people use these tried-and-true rules to rearrange the rooms in their home to help shift the energy, but not everyone has the time or expertise to do so.

However, our New Year’s resolution to change up the atmosphere in our homes is a little more straightforward.

We wanted to freshen up our spaces with new decor without breaking the bank, so we went to Walmart to see what they had.

We couldn’t believe we found this luxurious, fluffy piece for less than (dollar)50! It’s a deal we can’t pass up, and the ecstatic reviews back us up.

Walmart has the Novashion 5ft x 8ft Shaggy Area Rug (originally $70) on sale for only $49!

The first thing that struck us was the size of this rug: a five-by-eight-foot rug that looks similar to this one would normally cost at least twice as much as this one.

When customers saw the size in person after receiving their packages, they were pleasantly surprised.

We were a little concerned about the low price, fearing that in order to get this deal, we’d have to sacrifice quality.

Fortunately, reviewers say it’s just as soft and plush as it appears!

The rug is available in a variety of colors, from soft neutrals to brighter hues for a fun pop of color.

Several reviewers stated that this rug was extremely soft right out of the box, and that their children and pets loved it as well.

It’s ideal for creating a welcoming atmosphere in a playroom, living room, or bedroom.

We can’t believe we found this incredible home decor find after searching for hours! Rugs like this one sell out quickly.

Deal Alert! This Trendy Area Rug Is on Sale Right Now for Under (dollar)50