This tricky brainteaser requires you to find the duck with a tuft of feathers… and it can take up to five minutes for some.

You have five minutes to find the duck with a tuft of feathers in this tricky brainteaser.

People are being challenged to find a duck with a tuft on the back of its head hidden among rows of rubber duckies in a new brainteaser.

Sounds simple enough, but do you think you’ll be able to spot the different bathroom toy?

PlumbNation, based in the United Kingdom, created the colorful puzzle, which includes rows and rows of fun bath time toys.

Many people have spent up to five minutes zooming in and staring at the screen to complete this difficult test, but how long will it take you?

Over one-fifth of those who looked for the tufty bird took longer than five minutes, and more than one-fifth gave up completely!

To find out what it is, scroll down…

Did you find the hidden duck, or did you give up and just scroll down to find the answer?

He’d been hiding in the fun design’s left-hand side all along.

Previously, you were asked to find the hedgehog among the leaves in a fiendishly difficult autumn-themed brainteaser – but could you?

And a tricky brainteaser asks players to find the mushroom that doesn’t have a partner – can you spot the odd one out?

Can you find the lollipop among the ice cream cones in the meantime?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]