This Valentine’s Day brainteaser asks players to find the word ‘Love’ in this scene as quickly as they can.

We’ve got the perfect thing to keep you occupied if you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day.

Players must find the word ‘Love’ on one of these hearts in this fiendishly difficult brainteaser.

Gorgeous Cottages designed the heart, which is hidden among a variety of other words, so finding it among our scattered sweets will take a lot of concentration.

People take an average of 1 minute and 5 seconds to spot the sweet, but can you beat this time and find it in under 60 seconds?

If you’re having trouble finding the decoration, look in the lower right corner.

If you’re still stumped, scroll down for the answer – but no cheating!

If you’re looking for a new challenge, try this fiendishly difficult autumn-themed brainteaser. Can you find the hedgehog among the leaves?

And a tricky brainteaser asks players to find the mushroom that doesn’t have a partner – can you find the odd one out?

Can you find the lollipop among the ice cream cones in the meantime?