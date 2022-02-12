This Valentine’s Day, the Best Taylor Swift Songs to Cry To

There’s a Taylor Swift song for every occasion, whether you’re watching the short film “All Too Well” with your cats or jamming out to “You Need to Calm Down” with your girlfriends.

This Valentine’s Day, listen to some of our favorite “sad girl” Swiftie songs.

This is a song that Swift fans are all too familiar with.

Swift included reimagined versions of “All Too Well” in the re-release of Red, an album she first released in 2012, including the “Sad Girl Autumn” remix and the 10-minute adaptation, which also includes a short film.

According to the New York Times, Swift said at the premiere of her self-directed music video, “A record label didn’t pick this song as a single…”

“It was about a very personal matter for me.”

Performing it live was extremely difficult.

Now, this song is entirely about us and you, in my opinion.”

As an added bonus, this song is not-so-subtly about Taylor Lautner, who plays Valentine’s Day in the film.

“Back to December” is a timeless breakup song that takes place in December rather than February.

Nonetheless, this Speak Now song explores the nostalgia of a failed relationship.

“Exile,” which is featured in Folklore, is about ex-lovers who cross paths after their relationship ends.

Yes, it’s heartbreaking.

Isn’t it perfect for repeat listening?

According to one Reddit user, Swift said in an interview, “‘Exile’ is a song about miscommunications in relationships, and in this case, I imagined that the miscommunications ended the relationship.”

She went on to say, “They led to the end of this love affair.”

“And now these two people are meeting for the first time, and they keep miscommunicating.”

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a Disney(plus) exclusive special, featured one version of this song.

All of the king’s horses and men combined could not reassemble this artist.

Swift’s 2019 album Lover features the track “The Archer.”

With the narrator playing both the archer and the prey, this song explores both ends of the spectrum.

This is the song for anyone who has ever had a secret, semi-friends-with-benefits fling.

“Illicit Affairs,” a track from the upcoming Folklore album, has over 125 million Spotify plays, making it one of the album’s most popular songs.

This Folklore release has some fans speculating…

