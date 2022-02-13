This Valentine’s Day, watch these family-friendly films on Disney(plus).

This Valentine’s Day, watch these family-friendly movies on Disney(plus).

With feature films like Belle and the Beast and Anna and Kristoff, Disney creates fairytale romances.

Disney(plus), Disney’s streaming platform, has several heartwarming films available for binge-watching.

Some of these new releases are ideal for the upcoming holiday of Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day, check out our list of the best family-friendly movies to watch on Disney(plus).

These real-life romances are the stuff of fantasies.

Couples were married in the Happiest Place on Earth thanks to this television special.

Each ceremony had a Disney twist, with some couples receiving a projection cake and others receiving a special celebrity appearance.

Disney also made a television series called Disney Fairytale Weddings, which tells the story of more Disney fans’ “happily ever afters.”

In this Disney and Pixar animated film, Carl and Ellie have a special bond.

Fans will learn about their friendship-turned-life together within the first 30 minutes of the film.

Carl paid tribute to Ellie’s memory by visiting Paradise Falls after she died.

This film, as well as Disney and Pixar films like Finding Nemo and Luca, is available to stream on Disney’s streaming platform.

True love overcomes all odds, including death.

The story of a princess who falls in love with a commoner is told in this romantic comedy.

Sword fights, enormous eels, poisoned drinks, and one unbreakable bond make it all worthwhile.

The Princess Bride, a popular film from the 1980s, is now available on Disney(plus).

This is a film that you will never forget.

The story of a magical pumpkin and a glass slipper is told in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Original songs such as “A Lovely Night” and “In My Own Little Corner” are also included.

This film musical is a favorite of many theatergoers, thanks to its stellar cast and memorable songs.

On Disney’s streaming platform, other versions of Cinderella are available.

The first animated film was released in 1950.

There’s the 2015 live-action adaptation starring Lily James.

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time is one of Disney’s animated Cinderella sequels.

Princess Mia had a once-in-a-lifetime experience in high school.

This character travelled to Genovia for her coronation ceremony after graduating from college.

Only one thing stood in her way of her crown: she needed to marry.

Disney(plus) subscribers can watch The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which stars Chris Pine, Anne Hathaway, and Julie Andrews.

The original The Princess Diaries is also available to stream through Disney(plus).

Disney(plus) has a lot of cute romances in their…

