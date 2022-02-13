This Valentine’s Day, we’d like to sleep with Dua Lipa and Idris Elba.

We want to spend Valentine’s Day with Dua Lipa and Idris Elba.

On Valentine’s Day, pop star Dua Lipa is the woman most men want between their sheets, while TV hunk Idris Elba is the man most women want.

According to a Sun on Sunday sex poll, Kiss singer Dua, 26, is the bedroom fantasy of 35% of men.

Kelly Brook, 42, is the top thrill for 25% of respondents, while Love Island’s Maura Higgins, 31, is desired by 15%.

Idris Elba, 49, star of crime dramas The Wire and Luther, received 28% of female votes, while Golden Balls footballer David Beckham, 46, received 25%, and boxer Anthony Joshua, 32, received 15%.

Thousands of you took part in our survey, which was conducted by dating site SaucyDates.com and revealed the country’s bedroom fantasies.

It was discovered that half of us fantasize about having sex with a stranger, and 70% of us would consider an open relationship.

In 2022, one in five of us will consider sleeping with an ex, and a quarter of us will consider a “friends with benefits” relationship, in which we will sleep with a friend with no strings attached.

Nearly half of men (48%) and 34% of women say they would be open to having an affair.

A colleague is attractive to two-thirds of men and more than a third of women.

