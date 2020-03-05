This Versatile $25 Jersey Dress Has 950+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The perfect dress is tough to come by, but we may have just found it. We’re talking about a dress that comes in 13 colors and prints, and can transition from the office to the beach to drinks in the blink of an eye. Oh, and it only costs $26.

So where can you find this elusive dress that we speak of? On Amazon. It’s the Yidarton Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, a poly-cotton blend frock with a belted waist and slit in the front. In more than 950 five-star reviews, customers have found that it flatters most body types and is super comfortable. Plus, depending on how you accessorize, it’s appropriate for almost any occasion. Add heels to wear it to a party, or toss if over your swimsuit at the beach.

So how exactly do Amazon shoppers feel about the dress? Check out some of the top reviews:

“This is a lovely dress. It is not sheer (at least in the navy) and is very modest despite the slit which does not really seem to be an issue.”

“It fit amazing and hid all imperfections lol. Bottom was flowy and looks more expensive then it was. Great price. I wore it to a wedding, got so many comments on it.”

“I’m 4’9″ and this is the PERFECT maxi dress on me. I’ve never been able to get in on the trend until now. The dress itself is very comfortable and chic. (Read: you look put together while feeling like you have a sweatshirt on).”

“This dress is beautiful. The fabric is so soft and comfortable! It felt like wearing pajamas.”

