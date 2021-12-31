This Villain ‘Scared the Hell Out of Everyone’ on Set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Zendaya Admits.

Bringing back several iconic villains from Marvel’s multiverse was a bold move in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While all of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s foes are terrifying in their own right, lead actress Zendaya revealed that one villain in particular managed to scare everyone on set.

This is why.

Willem Dafoe played Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin, in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man from 2002.

Harry (James Franco), Peter Parker’s best friend, is his father.

Norman tries to land a military contract for his company, Oscorp, by conducting a chemical experiment on himself, according to the story.

The chemical, on the other hand, sends him into a rage and gives him a sinister alter-ego.

Norman becomes the Green Goblin after being fired from his job, and is driven by a desire for power to seek vengeance.

He fights Spider-Man a few times before succumbing to his fate in the finale.

The Green Goblin is back in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he’s ready to finish Spider-Man once and for all.

This time, he’ll be up against the most recent iteration of the character: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Even when confronted with a new foe, the Green Goblin demonstrates why he is one of the most beloved villains in any Spider-Man series.

Dafoe’s pure talent as a villain is one of the main reasons why so many fans adore the Green Goblin.

Zendaya, who portrays Michelle Jones (MJ) in Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, revealed that Dafoe frightened crew members.

She told Marvel.com that the actor was too quick to switch between his true pleasant self and Green Goblin’s evil.

To be honest, Zendaya said, “[He] scared the hell out of everyone.”

“He’s so good at just being lovely — like, ‘Hey, how are you?’ And then, [mimics Green Goblin voice,]whoa.”

During the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland praised Dafoe’s versatility.

I’ve never worked with an actor who could provide so many options to a director.

He gives this one speech in the movie about Peter’s existential crisis,” he continued.

“It’s safe to assume he did it.”

