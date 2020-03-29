This was Benito Antonio, long before he became Bad Bunny | GRANDSTAND

Almirante Sur, Puerto Rico.- Since the new album came out, YHLQMDLG, from Bad bunny, fans have ‘gone crazy’ over the artist’s music, quickly making it a trend.

In recent days, the Puerto Rican shared with his followers of Twitter an image from the past, from when I worked as packer in a Supermarket and was better known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Before having today’s success, Benito was a student of the audiovisual communication career at the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo, but later he left her to pursue the dream of being a singer, so he started working in a store while releasing music like independent artist.

Twitter @sanbenito

