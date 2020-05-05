This was the pre-Hispanic city of Tingambato 1,500 years ago

A group of archaeologists and technicians from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) of Mexico has managed to virtually recreate the pre-Hispanic city of Tingambato, located in the western state of Michoacán some 1,500 years ago.

The city, according to the most recent studies led by the Mexican archaeologist José Luis Punzo, was occupied for about nine centuries, from the year 0 to 900 AD, although the recreation -which can be seen on the portal of the Inah Media Library- is based on the second half of its occupation, since it is conceived as the period of its greatest boom.

This maximum splendor occurred after the great fire of the Calzada de los Muertos that suffered in 570 AD Teotihuacán, the most important metropolis of the moment. One of the interpretations that is handled is that that tragedy marked the decline of the great city, so many of the people expelled from Teotihuacán returned to their places of origin.

One of them was Tingambato and there they sought to capture symbols that would remind them and associate them with the splendor of the fallen capital. One of them was the facades with the e

Architectural style of slope-board, often used in the construction of pyramids.

This critical historical moment is with which this digital model has been generated, thanks to devices such as drones, high-resolution cameras and Lidar instruments. They offer a tour of Tingambato, as it should have been 1,500 years ago.

Mass burial

The first discoveries of the city are due to the exploration works that began in the 1970s by Román Piña Chan and the Japanese Kuniaki Ohi. Archaeologists found a ball game and a massive burial, where the remains of 124 to 150 individuals are estimated to lie.

Díaz, who has been leading the studies in that Michoacán territory since 2013, has stated that the visualization of Tomb I – already available on the virtual tour, discovered in 1979 and in which some one hundred individuals had been buried, provides a perspective not only of how lies today, but also what it was like at the time of its discovery.

For this, it was necessary to contact, via the University of Kyoto, the relatives of Kuniaki Ohi, who provided the project with the plans, notes and drawings that, layer by layer, were prepared by the Japanese archaeologist in his work with Piña Chan.

Meanwhile, the objective in the virtual reconstruction of Tomb II (found in 2012 and in which the remains of a single person were found), which is carried out under the coordination of archaeologist Alejandro Valdes, is “to bring to life, or perhaps at the time of his death ”, a young woman of high status who was located in her.

It was a woman between 15 and 29 years old, with a cranial deformation, who was buried with a rich trousseau made up of 19,428 lapidary and shell objects, many of them exotic and imported.

Mexican academic centers have participated in the reconstruction, among which the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the universities of Strasbourg, in France, and Auckland, in New Zealand, stand out. .