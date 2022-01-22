This Watercolor Sweater Is Only (dollar)9 — OMGosh!

This Watercolor Sweater is Only (dollar)9 — OMG!

We can’t believe how well Walmart’s fashion department is doing right now.

We knew Walmart had some great pieces at low prices, but we had no idea we’d find our new, all-time favorite pieces on sale for less than (dollar)10.

This is truly incredible.

When we spotted this sweater, we couldn’t believe our eyes!

At full price, this sweater was already a great deal, with a unique look that could give anyone heart eyes.

However, at 60% off, it’s now under (dollar)10.

Also, most sizes are still available.

It also has excellent reviews.

We almost feel as if we’ve stumbled upon some kind of magnificent error, but now that we’ve seen it, we’re not going back!

At Walmart, you can get the Dreamers by Debut Rainbow Marled Cardigan Sweater for only (dollar)9!

This cardigan is made of a midweight marled fabric that is super soft.

Dropped shoulders and slouchy balloon sleeves add to the relaxed fit.

It also has a ribbed trim and an open front that eliminates the need for buttons.

However, the watercolor rainbow effect is undoubtedly our favorite part.

It’s being compared to sherbet, which we adore.

It’s spot on!

These muted rainbow colors are how you do bright and fun shades in the winter, though they’ll also look great in the spring.

If you’re looking for a moodier sunset vibe, check out the Purple variation on the same page, which has a similar vibe but darker tones!

Reviewers say they get “so many compliments” on this sweater, which we’re sure we would if we saw someone wearing it in person. They say it’s so high-quality and “gorgeous” that they “would have guessed [it]came from a boutique.” We agree!

This cardigan, as you can see, is fantastic.

