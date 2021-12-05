This Week on ‘General Hospital,’ Soap Legends Reunite in Port Charles

Soap Legends Return to Port Charles on ‘General Hospital’ This Week

If you’ve been fed up with General Hospital lately because you can’t take any more “poor Steve Burton” nonsense, the Powers That Be have something special in store for you.

They’re bringing back three legends this week.

And they’ll be reprising the roles you’ve grown to love.

So much for the idea that General Hospital doesn’t “respect its past”!

[Warning: Potential General Hospital spoilers follow.]

Helena Cassadine will be returning to Port Charles soon, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Confidential.

If that’s the case, Constance Towers, a soap opera legend and acting grande dame, will be reprising her role.

Of course, Towers is a Broadway legend, having played Anna in the 1970s production of The King and I.

She made her mark as the villainous Clarissa McCandless on the classic soap opera Capitol, in addition to playing Helena Cassadine since 1997.

Genie Francis is finally returning to General Hospital, according to ABC7.

According to the outlet, she will return to the role of Laura, which first made her famous in the 1980s, and her episodes will begin airing this week.

Francis told the outlet, “I’ve been very fortunate to have shared my life with a lot of these people here,” and added that she’ll be back “just in time for Christmas.”

Francis said she was taking an “extended summer vacation” when we last saw her, and there was speculation that she would return to Port Charles in the fall.

She began taping her General Hospital episodes in early November 2021.

Finally, her episodes as Port Charles’ new mayor will begin airing this week.

It’ll be interesting to see how this long-running soap star handles her new role as mayor of a town overrun by feuding mafia families.

I am so grateful to have known such a wonderful man.

Today I am extremely depressed.

We told you earlier this week that Kristina Wagner, the one and only Felicia…

I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life. I am very sad today. #StuartDamon#GHpic.twitter.com/0qYFHKboMU — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) June 29, 2021