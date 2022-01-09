This Week on ‘General Hospital,’ Sonny and Carly Grow Closer, Nina Draws Carly’s Wrath

This Week on ‘General Hospital,’ Sonny and Carly Get Closer, Nina Wins Carly’s Hatred

The CarSon ship has split fans of General Hospital.

Carly and Sonny appear to be getting back together, whether they like it or not.

(At least, that’s how it appears right now.) In this week’s episodes, the super-couple reunites at the wake of a beloved character.

And this reunion not only leaves Nina cold, but also enrages Carly.

Is it possible for the poor lady to survive?

[Warning: Potential General Hospital spoilers ahead.]]

So, Luke Spencer appears to be dead.

(At least, that’s what the writers of General Hospital want you to believe.)

It wouldn’t be the first time a character died and then reappeared.) Not only that, but it’s been hinted that Victor Cassadine was the one who killed him.

(That monstrosity!)

Whatever the case may be, Luke’s funeral will be held this week.

And it’s there that Sonny and Carly reunite, bringing with them all of their old feelings.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, this will be the catalyst for the couple to mend their fractured marriage and get things back on track.

Sonny and Carly are expected to reunite in January.

The show has ten episodes.

In their grief, Sonny and Laura will also reunite and bond, so it will be nice to see those two old friends catch up.

Nina is now left out in the cold as a result of this reunion.

Carly, on the other hand, will not be satisfied with a reunion with Sonny.

So, according to SoapHub, in January

Carly will storm into Nina’s office with all guns blazing in the tenth episode of General Hospital, demanding answers about her man and this woman’s time together.

“She knows another woman lusts after her husband and she wants to know what’s going on,” the outlet reports.

“To that end, she storms the Crimson offices and issues a warning to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).”

Sonny Corinthos appears incapable of providing her with the answers she seeks.

As a result, you can be sure Nina will.”

Nina is tinkering with fire, and Phyllis can read the signs.

Will these friends ever agree on Sonny? (hashtag)GH is dramatic, new, and airing RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatrospic.twitter.comgahqfDHaOW @watroswatrospic.twitter.comgahqfDHaOW @watroswatrospic.twitter.comgahqfDHaOW @watroswatrospic.twitter.comgah

Nonetheless…

