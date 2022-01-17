This Week on ‘General Hospital,’ Sonny’s Enemies Are Growing

This Week on ‘General Hospital,’ Sonny’s Enemies Are On The Rise

Fans of General Hospital have been so preoccupied with Sonny’s personal life recently that they’ve forgotten he’s a crime boss.

Of course, all of that will come to an end this week.

The number of Sonny’s enemies is growing, which could spell trouble for him.

He isn’t the only one in Port Charles with a lot on his plate.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny on General Hospital, has previously expressed his joy at the role.

What he particularly enjoys is watching his character deal with his bipolar disorder (which he himself suffers from).

And, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, he’ll be flexing his acting muscles this week when his former lover Nina is desperate to get him back on his meds.

Nina sees things that Sonny doesn’t.

Sonny’s enemies are out to get him, Nina realizes (and he gets a warning from Brick this week, confirming Nina’s suspicions).

Nina realizes that her man (well, sort of man) needs to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in order to face down his detractors.

He won’t be able to face them if he doesn’t start taking his meds again.

Sonny and Michael need to reconcile, but they have very different perspectives on his time in Nixon Falls.

We’ll have to wait and see how Sonny reacts to Nina’s life-saving efforts.

Meanwhile, SoapHub reports that on January, Brook Lynn receives some shocking news.

There are 19 episodes of General Hospital in this season.

Naturally, the news concerns baby Bailey (also known as Louise).

She and Maxie are now putting in extra effort to keep the baby safe.

“Speaking of drama, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) senses the walls closing in on her and Maxie Jones’s big secret (Kristen Storms).”

Trouble is brewing, and BLQ is experiencing some terrifying fears as a result of it.

Will her and Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) decision relieve the pressure?” the outlet asks rhetorically.

We have a sneaking suspicion that…

