This Week on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ Deacon Shoots His Shot With Brooke — Again

This Week on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ Deacon Takes Another Shot With Brooke

Deacon and Brooke’s relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful is definitely heating up.

Deacon has finally confessed his love for his baby mama and stated unequivocally that he will not abandon her.

Naturally, he expects the “forbidden kiss” to remind her of their happy times together.

And, of course, the fact that Hope exists serves as a reminder that they once loved each other.

But how will Ridge deal with it all, and will Brooke ever tell him the truth about the kiss that should never have happened?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful follow.]

Last week’s The Bold and the Beautiful ended on an odd note, according to SoapHub.

It’s still unclear whether Deacon’s declaration of love for Brooke is genuine or part of a larger scheme with Sheila Carter to eliminate her.

Regardless, if it’s true, it’s not going to make things easier for Brooke and Ridge (who are currently on the verge of divorce).

Can Brooke and Deacon keep their marriage together if one secret threatens it? (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful premieres this week on @CBS! Catch up on the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.comHgYfhC8GoU

Brooke is desperate to keep her sobriety, so this confession from her baby daddy is the last thing she needs.

She’s on the verge of losing control, and she needs a friend.

Brooke will get her wish, which is good news.

The bad news is that it comes in a form she had not anticipated.

Taylor, Brooke’s old rival, realizes she needs help, according to Soaps.com.

And then there was January.

She’ll assist her ex-rival in the 18th episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Of course, Brooke has the final say on whether or not she accepts it.

“It appears that at least one Forrester lady is aware of Brooke’s relapse.”

Taylor is expected to pay a surprise visit to her nemesis, offering friendship and professional assistance, according to the outlet.

Sheila Carter, who thought she had an ally in Taylor, isn’t going to like this.

But have no fear, Taylor has already caught on to Sheila’s deception, and fans can expect a showdown between the two…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

One secret could destroy #Bridge’s marriage Can Brooke and Deacon keep it? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/HgYfhC8GoU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2022