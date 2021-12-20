This week, Wendy’s is giving away free food.

This holiday season, Wendy’s is giving back.

With Christmas only a few days away, the popular fast food chain is ramping up its promotions by launching yet another massive food promotion during the second week of December.

Beginning Monday, December 1st,

The exhibition will be on display from December 20 to Sunday, December 28.

Customers who order a small chili and Baconator Fries on June 26 will receive a free small chili and free Baconator Fries.

Wendy’s Chili, described as “perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible” by the fast food chain, starts with a “base” of chili sauce made with tomatoes, water, chili peppers, seasonings, and cornstarch, which is then combined with onions, celery, green peppers, ground beef, and beans.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s Baconator Fries first appeared on the menu in June 2015 as a follow-up to Wendy’s Baconator Cheeseburger.

The fries are “natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon,” according to the restaurant.

It’s easier than ever to get these two popular dishes for free.

Customers must apply the mobile offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru, according to Chew Boom, to receive a free small chili and free Baconator Fries.

Customers can use the Wendy’s app to browse the menu and place orders, and they earn 10 points for every (dollar)1 spent.

These points can then be redeemed in the Rewards Store for free food.

In addition, the app offers exclusive in-app discounts and freebies.

The free small chili and free Baconator Fries are Wendy’s newest promotions, following last week’s offer of a buy one, get one free Dave’s Single with an in-app purchase.

The chain is currently running a number of promotions, including a (dollar)0 delivery fee for the entire month.

The popular fast food chain, which is known for its wit and quick social media comebacks, had an impressive year.

Throughout the year of 2021, the chain added a number of new menu items, including the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, which was introduced in September.

The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger stands out among the crowd with its “first-of-its-kind cheddar bun, toasted to perfection,” according to Wendy’s Made to Crave Menu.

The Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Jalapeo Popper Chicken Sandwich, and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich are all available on the menu.

