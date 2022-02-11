This weekend on TV: In Forbidden America, Louis Theroux meets far-right influencers.

Olly Murs hosts a new episode of ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes, and Chloe returns to BBC One.

More at 9 p.m.

The most entertainingly unreconstructed cop on television has returned.

Rocco (Marco Giallini), the chain-smoking Italian detective, may be adulterous and corrupt, but he loved his wife Marina (now dead, but no spoilers for returning fans) and “only” steals from criminals.

It’s the aftermath of Adele’s murder, with Adele being the friend who was mistakenly shot in Rocco’s bed at the end of season one.

To find out why the killer wanted Rocco dead, we have to go back a year, when our rough-diamond cop is still in Rome, Marina is still alive (albeit estranged due to the above corruption), and a young man is murdered in a quarry.

BBC One, 8pm

An above-average cast makes for a more entertaining episode than usual, which says a lot for this consistently enjoyable panel show.

Phillipa Perry and the delightfully dry comedian Mike Wozniak (Man Down, Taskmaster) are on David Mitchell’s team, while Alan Titchmarsh and rapper Lady Leshurr are on Lee Mack’s.

Wozniak allegedly named his toes, Perry allegedly smuggled a cat into a zoo, and Titchmarsh allegedly was told that his Madame Tussaud’s waxwork needed to be cleaned daily to remove lipstick marks left by adoring fans.

Mitchell is enthralled by the TV gardener’s story about owning a doll’s house.

BBC Two, 8pm

Andrew, a native Scouser, and his Italian partner Paolo live in a newly constructed home in Liverpool.

They’ve spent the last few years lovingly transforming their two-bedroom home into a space that reflects their preferred design style, but it’s a different story on the outside.

The small, uninteresting plot is dominated by a massive retaining wall, similar to those found along highways.

Rather than being put off by the massive structure (which is taller than the house), designer Tom Massey embraces it, while opposing designer Pip Probert is more concerned about the poor soil that is common with new construction.

Channel 4 at 8:30 p.m.

The architect looks into more creative and amazing spaces, beginning with a father in Norfolk who is renovating a Volkswagen van to surprise his camping-obsessed children.

Meanwhile, on the Isle of Wight, a couple converts a brick bomb shelter into.

