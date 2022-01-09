This weekend on TV, Monty Don goes international, and Death in Paradise returns.

This weekend on TV: Monty Don travels abroad, and Death in Paradise returns.

In George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, George Clarke visits Devon to see a stargazing cabin, and Death In Paradise features a tropical murder mystery.

BBC Two, 8pm

Monty Don usually leaves his dormant Longmeadow garden behind in January and embarks on his television adventures.

With borders closing once more, it’s also a chance for the rest of us to do some horticultural voyaging through the Donster’s exploration of the Venetian influence, from their home city to Croatia and Greece.

He starts in Venice itself, wearing his trademark blue linen suit and the Panama hat, the international symbol of the Englishman.

A beautiful, calming oasis of various shades of green is located on the outskirts of the tourist mecca of St Mark’s Square.

ITV at 7:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Swindon Town (kick-off at 8 p.m.).

Manchester City weren’t even in the Premier League the last time these two sides met, in 2002, let alone be the dominant domestic team today.

The type of team Pep Guardiola fields at the Energy Check County Ground, Swindon’s home ground, will determine whether Swindon can pull off a giant-killing feat this evening.

Channel 4 at 8:30 p.m.

The architect-presenter is back with a new set of inventive quarters squeezed into small spaces.

Clarke travels to Devon in the first episode to meet up with Val, a former events manager who has spent her life savings on building a stargazing cabin.

He also meets Gemma, who has the idea to turn a vintage Sinclair horse trailer into a mobile performance space between her teeth.

BBC One at 9 p.m

When a girl is kidnapped, her parents pay the ransom – except that the girl’s father is stabbed to death at the drop-off point for complying with the abductor’s demands.

As usual, Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker provides plot updates by speaking into his recording device, and a new series of the sunnily escapist detective yarns begins.

Meanwhile, a new member of the team has joined the team – a bright, ambitious sergeant from a neighboring island – and light relief (not that Death In Paradise ever really needs it) comes in the form of Don Warrington’s commissioner inviting Neville to host a quiz night at the yacht.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

