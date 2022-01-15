This weekend on TV: The celebrities from Dancing on Ice don their skates.

This weekend on TV: The Dancing on Ice celebrities don their skates.

Sue Perkins travels to the United States to meet people who live on the road, and Death in Paradise continues on BBC One.

More4 at 9 p.m.

A woman is fleeing for her life through a northern European forest, and if that overused crime-drama trope hasn’t turned you off, this new German series looks to be addictive.

The abducted sister of Hamburg’s police chief is seen fleeing through the woods of Lower Saxony, while a serial killer is on the loose in the same wooded district.

As the case progresses, it becomes clear that the two are not connected.

Inspector Anne Bach (left) is a promising young detective who is inevitably patronized or ignored by her male colleagues. The year is a deftly evoked 1989, and she is new to the investigating team.

BBC Two, at 8:00pm

Monty Don now follows the Dalmatian coast from Trieste to Dubrovnik, having left Venice.

Croatians appear to be new to the concept of pleasure gardening (land is for food, he is told flatly), but the lifestyle garden appears to be gaining traction.

The Donster meets a young iris fanatic, takes a ferry to see a 2,000-year-old olive tree, and hikes through the Plitvice Lakes National Park’s forests.

Channel 4, 8 p.m.

On the Isle of Wight, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang gets a Caractacus Potts-worthy extension, while a circus show van is transformed into an ingenious home.

In addition, George visits a Moroccan oasis in the heart of the Cotswolds and ventures into the great outdoors with master craftsman Will Hardie in search of inspiration for his latest project – a studio flat with its own secret garden.

BBC One, 9 p.m

Tamzin Outhwaite visits Guadeloupe as a guest star in the latest murder mystery to keep the St Honoré cops on their toes.

She portrays the wife of a golf club owner whose brother is found murdered on the first tee, with her husband as the prime suspect after a bloodied driver is discovered in his locker.

To make matters worse, just prior to the murder, the brothers were seen arguing.

Naturally, things aren’t so simple, and Ralf Little’s out-of-water cop is forced to use his grey matter.

In the meantime, things are going well on the romantic front.

