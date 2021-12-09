This weekend, Wendy’s is giving away a free spicy menu item.

This weekend, Wendy’s is giving away a complimentary spicy menu item.

This weekend, Wendy’s is turning up the heat with a deal that will see customers walk away with a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich thanks to a buy one, get one free deal.

The offer, which is only available through the Wendy’s app, is valid until Sunday, December 15th.

Chew Boom puts it at 12.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which has been on the menu for years, starts with a juicy chicken breast that has been marinated and breaded in the chain’s “unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavor inside and out.” The chicken is then topped with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo, which is all sandwiched between two fluffy buns.

“It’s the original spicy chicken sandwich, and the one you crave,” Wendy’s says of the sandwich in its official description.

Customers must have the Wendy’s app to take advantage of the BOGO Spicy Chicken Sandwich offer.

Customers can view the full Wendy’s menu, place orders for pickup or delivery, and even earn points with the app, which is available for free and can be downloaded here.

Wendy’s app users and loyalty members will receive 10 points for every (dollar)1 spent in the Rewards Store, which can then be used to purchase menu items.

Customers can also use the app to access any current deals or coupons.

According to Thrillist, for the rest of the year and into the first days of 2022, the fast food restaurant chain is offering two week-long deals each week.

Customers will save a lot of money with these deals, which cover everything from nuggets to fries.

Wendy’s is also running a number of fry specials…

