This Week’s Comic Book Reviews: 1212021

This Week's Comic Book Reviews: 12/1/2021

The staff has gathered to read and review nearly everything that came out today.

It’s not exhaustive, but it covers almost everything from DC and Marvel, as well as important titles from Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and other publishers.

Longform individual reviews for significant issues are usually supplemented in part by the review blurbs found here.

This week’s titles are Batman: Fear State Omega (hashtag)1, The Avengers (hashtag)50, and King of Spies (hashtag).

Also, in case you were wondering, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! You can read all of our previous reviews here.

With the showdown between Superman and Mongul on Warworld, Action Comics has been working overtime for months leading up to this week’s Action Comics (hashtag)1037 (and arguably trying to distance itself from Bendis’ miserable run on the title), and now the payoff is here.

The political plot with the United Planets council and the highly suspect Durlan we met last issue, the actual battle on Warworld, and a lot of people getting their butts kicked – there’s a lot to unpack in this issue.

It’s heavy stuff, and it’s a pretty grim book, but it’s intriguing, feeling like a Superman comic while also being something larger, more epic.

A Martian Manhunter story is also included in this issue, and it’s a real treat that raises a lot of questions about the underappreciated hero.

Overall, this is a thrilling and thought-provoking issue on all levels, and while the “Warworld Saga” may not be to everyone’s taste, the quality here is excellent.

Nicole Drum is a freelance writer.

4 out of 5

Although Batman 2021 Annual (hashtag)1 is vastly superior to the majority of Tynion’s Batman work, it shares many of the same flaws, particularly in the sense that it feels more like a copy of something else than an original creation.

That’s especially disappointing because this is the final issue of Ghostmaker.

Ghostmaker is one of the many “original” characters Tynion brought to his Batman run, so it’s nice to get a history and backstory for this psychotic but in…

Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/1/2021